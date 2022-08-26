West Michigan Songwriter's Festival happening August 26 & 27

The West Michigan Songwriter’s Festival returns to Belmont’s Blythefield Country Club featuring two nights of live music as well as a songwriter's workshop.

The festival was created by Nashville Artist/Songwriter Steve Leslie and Dan Terry, a Rockford resident who is also an accomplished musician/songwriter. The duo developed the two-day festival as a way to inspire and grow local talent while bolstering awareness of the art of songwriting.

Festival performers include Nashville songwriter/performers Brian Sutherland and Erin Enderlin; collectively they have had their work recorded by industry superstars Alan Jackson, Lee Ann Womack, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, George Strait, Darius Rucker, Trisha Yearwood, Little Big Town, and many others.

Tickets cost $25 per person, which includes access to one live performance, and the songwriting workshop. The workshop- presented by Leslie, a Grammy-winning songwriter, performer and songwriting instructor- will take place on Saturday, August 27 from 1 to 3 p.m. while the performances are on August 26 and 27 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Purchase tickets at westmichigansongwritersfestival.com.