West Michigan Potters Guild Fall Show and Sale takes place Nov. 1 & 2

Dozens of pottery and sculpture artists are eager to showcase their creations at this year's West Michigan Potters Guild Fall Show this weekend.

View pottery and sculptures by 44 ceramic artists from across Southwest Michigan will be on display. Visit the West Michigan Potters Guild Fall Show to meet these talented local artists and purchase locally produced, handmade pottery and sculpture. Work ranges from functional to decorative, stoneware to earthenware, jewelry to sculpture.

The show takes place Friday, November 1 from 12-7 p.m. and Saturday, November 2 from 9 to 4 p.m. at the Cultural Center at St. Nicholas.

Admission is free. Learn more about this and future events at westmichiganpottersguild.com.

