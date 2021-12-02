West Michigan "picker" featured in Country Living Magazine

We've all seen those shows where trash becomes treasure from people who love to pick old homes, barns, buildings and more. That love is actually what has pushed Jessica Veley of Byron Center, Michigan, into the pages of Country Living Magazine.

Jessica and Co. Vintage started a few years back when Jessica realized she wasn't really happy with her current life situation. She would sell antiques here and there, deciding "picking" was the route she wanted to go. With the love and support of her husband, they were actually able to salvage five barns to make a current barn on their property. In 2015, they invited the public to Maple Acres Farm to buy up her treasures and the rest is history!

Jessica was contacted by Country Living Magazine to be featured this month, a true honor! Even better yet, you can head to Byron Center and Maple Acres Farm, 295 Perry St. SW, to shop Christmas in the Barn on December 4, 2021, from Dec 4th 9am - 2pm.