West Michigan Opera Project creating community through "Opera for All"

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The mission of the West Michigan Opera Project is to create a welcoming environment where everyone is included, so they can share the love of opera. It gives local singers and audiences "operatunities" to immerse themselves in the art through workshops and performances. The group performs regularly for schools and festivals, and have some shows coming up.

"Countdown to Carnegie Hall"is April 6 at Westminster Presbyterian Church, it's free to attend, but is also serving as a fundraiser, honoring former singer Becky Whitman Boyd with a scholarship in her name to help young singers. Boyd died by suicide, so this event is also serving as a way to raise awareness about mental health challenges and suicide prevention. It's the lead up show to the WMOP performing at Carnegie Hall on April 12. To learn more about the mission and upcoming shows, you can head to the website, westmichiganoperaproject.com.