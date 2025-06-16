West Michigan native to represent Michigan at Miss Petite USA

The Petite USA Pageant was founded in 2009. Celebrating women 5'6 and under, the pageant celebrates petite women's accomplishments while lifting their voices through leadership, mentorship, and community outreach.

The winners across Petite Teen, Miss, and Ms. divisions at the state level go on to represent the United States at Universal Petite, ultimately going for Teen Universal Petite, Miss Universal Petite, and Ms. Universal Petite.

In addition to leadership, mentorship, and community outreach, each competitor has a personal platform to foster community growth and conversation.

West Michigan native Dezirae Durden was crowned 2025 Ms. Michigan Petite, and she returns to the Mix to talk to Michelle about the title, and her personal platform, "When Roses Bloom".

Follow Dez's journey to Miss Petite USA on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok