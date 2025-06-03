Lions & Rabbits' "After Dark" events foster art cultivation and community engagement

Art brings people together, and Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts cultivates communities through art enrichment and local creatives. A series of events, "After Dark", brings community members together with evenings of creative experiences, artistic connection, and fun.

The first After Dark market will be Saturday, June 7 in East Grand Rapids' Gaslight Village. The event will run from 3 P.M. to 9 P.M., benefiting the EGR Community Foundation. There will be live entertainment, food and beverages, interactive art, and more. And an added bonus - this event will be emceed by The Mix's own Michelle Dunaway and Miss Michigan 2025, Dezirae Duden!

Dezirae and Lions & Rabbits executive director Hannah Berry visited the Morning Mix to preview the festivities.

For more information, visit lionsandrabbits.com.

