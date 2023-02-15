West Michigan native Ariana Ferwerda, co-founder of Halfdays, named on Forbes 30 Under 30 list

Michigan's winter weather is inevitable and unpredictable, but it's up to us to know how to prepare for it. Halfdays is a brand made for women by women, and perfect for those wanting to hit the slopes, take a winter stroll, or do any other winter activity.

Halfdays is the idea of West Michigan native, Ariana Ferwerda, and she has received national recognition for her idea by being named on Forbes 30 Under 30 list for retail and e-commerce.

Ariana Ferwerda is originally from Silver Lake and graduated from Michigan State University. Now living in Denver, she co-founded the high-end women's ski apparel company that uses recycled

materials to make its clothing.

Ferwerda, along with co-founder and Olympic skier Kiley McKinnon, started working on the brand when they were 23 years old. The idea came from the lack of women's ski clothing that looked great and was also functional.

Watch our interview with Ariana Ferwerda, where we learned about her history of creating Halfdays and her reaction to the news of being listed on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list.