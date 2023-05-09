West Michigan man creates toy line, Defenders of Eden; Help fund on Kickstarter

The comic book "Defenders of Eden" takes readers from the Kingdom of Ashmore, over the Plains of Blacksand, and to the Northern Tower of Time. Now, the creator of that comic book series- a man from Zeeland, Michigan- has created a Kickstarter to make new action figures from those stories.

Matthew Rodriguez created the comic book with artist CJ Edwards, and design and colorist Andrew Cramer. Rodriguez, also the owner of the Toy Company, Ideas From Mars, wanted to bring his creatures to life in the form of action figures, so he saved up for years to make prototypes before asking for funding for a while line via Kickstarter.

The first wave of toys will be called "Armies of Ashmore." The characters are from the Kingdom of Ashmore, part of a world called Eden in the comic books. It includes five different Saurian warriors who reside in the Kingdom of Ashmore, located in the world of Eden.

If the Kickstarter is fully funded, characters that will be made in the complete line include Humans, Serpians, Tilians, and other creatures from across the land. Kickstarter is a tool for people like Rodriguez to reach across the world and find people who will purchase and support the project by helping fund production before the toys are actually made.

The Kickstarter ends on June 4.

Learn more and donate by checking out their Kickstarter.