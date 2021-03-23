West Michigan leadership coach, Barbara Rapaport, releases first book, "Reimagined"

Barbara Rapaport is known in the Grand Rapids community for her work as an executive leadership coach. She is now recognized as an author as she has announced the release of her first book, a memoir called "Reimagined."

Barbara Rapaport joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about her recent journey that inspired, "Reimagined."

During Rapaport's work as an executive coach, she dealt with a crippling cancer diagnosis in 2018. During her recovery period, she realized she had some issues from the past holding her back. Rapaport said writing Reimagined helped her realize she was toggling back and forth between the adult cancer journey and the childhood trauma that gave rise to some false beliefs.

The suffering as a result of the cancer surgery and subsequent prolonged recovery revealed that my physical pain wasn’t the worst of what she had to endure. Rather, Rapaport realized it served as a smokescreen for an even greater agony that neither of her personas- the quiet good girl nor the successful warrior- deserved to live.

She learned childhood demons are never very far away. But with courage and fortitude, people can gain the perspective necessary to acquire what’s long avoided: radical self-acceptance.

"Reimagined" is available on Amazon.

To learn more about Barbara Rapaport and her executive coaching work, visit realtimeperspectives.com.