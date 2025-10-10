West Michigan Honors the U.S. Navy’s Birthday: A Look at 250 Years of History

As the United States Navy celebrates its founding, Captain Paul Ryan, a retired Navy Reserve officer with decades of service and a current board member of the Armed Forces Thanksgiving committee, is shedding light on the service branch's deep historical roots and connections to the West Michigan community.

The Navy was originally formed in October 1775 by the Second Continental Congress to protect American shipping lanes and disrupt British supply lines as the Revolutionary War began. The early Navy was a far cry from the formidable modern fleet; it initially consisted of a small collection of converted merchant vessels and sailing ships, relying on a dedicated, but small, naval force to challenge the might of the British Royal Navy. The Navy began to truly resemble its modern form following the Spanish-American War and accelerated significantly throughout the 20th century with the introduction of steam power, the shift to large, steel-hulled vessels, and the creation of its vast aircraft carrier fleet.

Michigan’s history with the Navy runs deep, particularly due to the strategic importance of the Great Lakes. During World War II, Lake Michigan served as a critical, protected location for carrier qualification training. Aviation cadets, including future President George H.W. Bush, made their first launches and recoveries on two converted passenger steamers, the Wolverine and the Sable. Michigan has also been the namesake for over 30 naval ships, including multiple battleships and submarines, and remains a hub for naval training with NROTC programs at major universities.

Michiganders can celebrate the Navy's birthday by recognizing the service and sacrifice of local veterans. Here in West Michigan, Captain Ryan and organizations like the West Michigan Veterans Coalition (WMVC) work tirelessly to ensure those who served receive support. The WMVC, which is a major beneficiary of the annual Armed Forces Thanksgiving Luncheon, connects military-connected individuals and their families to resources covering education, employment, healthcare, and quality of life services across 13 counties.

The annual luncheon itself brings together students, business leaders, and military members to honor and thank those who serve, providing a vital salute to military personnel, past and future. To learn more about how the local community supports veterans and to get involved, visit: https://www.armedforcesthx.org/

