West Michigan home cook to appear on Food Network's "100 Cooks"

Liz Della Croce is a West Michigan local and founder of The Lemon Bowl, bringing real food that tastes great for families with flavor, practicality, and health in mind.

Liz will compete on "100 Cooks", Food Network's largest home cook competition in the network's history. Hosted by Flint native Terry Crews, the show chronicles 100 home cooks across the United States in a seven-week culinary competition, with the winner taking up to $250,000.

The show's filming was personal for Liz, as her mother was in hospice care during production and passed away after she returned home from the show. Liz competed with her mother's Lebanese family recipes, bringing her family's heritage along for the show's journey.

"100 Cooks" premieres Sunday, June 7 at 9 P.M. on Food Network and will stream on HBO Max the following day.

Liz visited the Morning Mix and brought her family's Lebanese hummus, speaking to Michelle about the filming experience and how food brings culture and families together.

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