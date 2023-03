West Michigan Home and Garden Show coming to DeVos Place March 2-5

West Michigan’s largest Home & Garden show is back for its 44th season at DeVos Place from March 2-5.

The event space will be filled with 13 feature gardens, five free seminar stages, and over 300 local businesses featuring every product and service homeowners, condo-owners, or retners could ever imagine.

Show Dates & Hours:



Thursday, March 2 3pm-9pm Friday, March 3 12pm-9:30pm Saturday, March 4 10am-9pm Sunday, March 5 11am-6pm

Admission:



Adult: $12 Child (6-14): $5 Multi-Day Adult Ticket: $18

Purchase tickets in advance or see the complete event schedule at showspan.com/WMH.