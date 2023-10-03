West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offering student summit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce presents Descubriendo Me: Today’s Modern Workforce. The event is coming up on Friday, Oct. 6 from 9:00 am to 4:30 pm at Kendall College of Art and Design in downtown Grand Rapids. It is designed for students who are hoping to enter the workforce. It's totally free, and a great way to network, learn and engage with the professional community. Choose your breakout sessions, get a headshot and enjoy a fashion show, as well as breakfast, lunch and a snack.
Summit Agenda:
- 8:30-9:00 AM- Check-In, Breakfast & Networking + Headshots
- 9:15-9:40 WMHCC Welcome Remarks & Welcome from the University
- 9:45 –10:45 Keynote—Monica Guzman [monica-guzman.com]
- 10:45 – 11:00 Break
- 11:00-11:45 Breakout Round 1
- Looking Beyond the Brand Panel Discussion
- Career Trajectory Narrative Discussion
- Embracing Your Authentic Professional Self Workshop
- 12:00-12:20 Group Photo
- 12:30-1:30 Luncheon Experience
- 1:45-2:15 Decolonizing “Professional” fashion show
- 2:30-3:15 Breakout Round 2
- Leveraging Language Skills (Bilingual session)
- Career Starter Pack: The Things You Need to Know When Applying
- Navigating the Workplace as a Young Professional of Color Panel Discussion
- 3:30-4:15 Conecta Fair + Headshots
- 4:15-4:30 Closing Remarks & Giveaways
Click here for more information and to register.