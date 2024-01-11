West Michigan Food & Beverage Awards recognizes local chefs & mixologists

West Michigan has an ever-evolving, vibrant food and drink scene. It not only provides all the people who live in West Michigan with great experiences, culture, and plenty of deliciousness, but it's a draw and economic driver of tourism.

The West Michigan Food and Beverage Awards celebrates the chefs and culinary artists behind the flavors, and it's taking place on January 29.

From 6 to 10 p.m. inside the prestigious JW Marriott, experience the tastes of these amazing foods and beverages in person, while celebrating the chefs behind these creations.

The event is dedicated to raising funds for scholarships within the Food & Beverage industry, in collaboration with the Tip Jar Foundation.

Tickets for this event start at $125.