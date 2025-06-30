West Michigan Brewery Tours offering stops in Holland

Scott Hart is a Holland native. An army veteran as well, his travels around the world have lead him to bring a piece of tourism back home, serving as a local tour guide throughout Holland's breweries.

This summer, Scott is giving tours on Saturdays and Sundays in downtown Holland beginning at 2 P.M. Each tour ticket is $49 and they last approximately three hours.

Scott spoke to Todd about the boom in brewery tours across West Michigan, and what makes Holland stand out among the cities - and their breweries - worth visiting.

