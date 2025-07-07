West Michigan-based app "Sweep" provides on-demand cleaning services

Hiring a professional cleaner might turn people away. Allowing someone into your home and accessing your belongings may be one reason, but what about those who need the service and do not have the time, energy, or enjoyment in cleaning?

Sweep, a new app based out of Rockford, assists West Michigan residents in finding a custom, quality cleaning service tailored to their residence - all while only paying for what you need with no hidden fees.

The app is connected to local cleaners in the area, giving those businesses the ability to develop on their own or work together. Sweep provides the cleaning jobs, marketing, and payments.

Sweep offers multiple service options, including personal residence, regular maintenance, detailed cleaning, and additional appliance services including refrigerators, ovens, dishes, and laundry.

Chris Randall, owner of Sweep, visited the Mix to discuss the app, which is available to download on Google Play or the App Store.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok