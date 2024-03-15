West MI man to ride bike across the Great Divide to honor his late son

A West Michigan man is preparing for an epic journey across the Great Divide. It's a 2,700-mile single track, gravel trail that stretches from Banff, Alberta Canada to Antelope Wells, New Mexico, and has more than 160,000 feet of elevation change.

Mark Linder is the man who will bike this lengthy trail in a matter of days, but there is a reason behind this insane adventure. Linder will be biking the Great Divide in honor of his late son, Kevin, who died of Stage iv neuroblastoma Cancer in 2013. Despite his young age, Kevin showed incredible strengh and refuesed to give up fighting for a cure. Linder chooses to honor his son's memory by doing something epic.

Linder joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share more stories about his son, and reasons for participating in The Epic Bike Ride in summer of 2024.

During the ride, Linder is going to try to raise $50,000 for three organizations helping kids fight cancer: DC Strong, CureSearch, and Make-A-Wish.

Stay up to date on Linder's journey by visiting epicbikeride.org.