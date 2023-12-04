West MI Illustrator Kirbi Fagan makes New York Times Bestseller List with "A Horse Named Sky"

When it comes to children's books, the pictures many times speak louder than the words. A former student of Kendall College of Art and Design has recently made the New York Times Bestseller List with a book she illustrated, "A Horse Named Sky."

Just 10 years after graduating from Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University, Kirbi Fagan has reached the pinnacle of publishing success by seeing the children’s novel she illustrated, “A Horse Named Sky,” appear on The New York Times Bestseller list in the Children’s Middle-Grade Hardcover category.

Fagan, who graduated in 2013 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Illustration, has firmly established herself as one of the leading illustrators working today.

She’s created for high-profile clients like Marvel Comics, Disney, Simon and Schuster, and Penguin Books.

Written by Rosanne Parry and published in August 2023, “A Horse Named Sky” is the story of a young, wild horse struggling to reunite with his family after being captured for the Pony Express, told with vivid illustrations depicting the horse’s adventure throughout the Old West.

Fagan has three more picture books coming out in 2025, including her first written and illustrated picture book for upper elementary audiences.

“A Horse Named Sky” is available for purchase on Amazon as well as in local bookstores, Target and Costco. See more of Kirbi Fagan’s creativity at kirbifagan.com.