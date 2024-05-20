Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

West MI Business Leader Releases New Poetry Book, "Red, White & Verse"

Posted at 11:07 AM, May 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-20 11:07:11-04

There are so many fascinating stories in American History, and a Grand Rapids entrepreneur shares many of them in his first poetry book, “Red, White, and Verse.”

Author Greg McNeilly’s poems are a celebration of where we come from, and a reflection of what it means to be an American. From the colonial era through modern cultural milestones, McNeilly offers readers a captivating journey through the events and figures that have shaped the nation.

"Red, White & Verse" comprises rhythmic narratives that resonate with both children and adults, making it a versatile resource for anyone interested in a refreshing take on America's story. Each poem is complemented by thoughtful illustrations and factual annotations, providing a multifaceted reading experience that is as educational as it is entertaining.

The book covers a wide array of subjects, from Davy Crockett and the Industrial Revolution to Martin Luther King, Jr., all rendered in accessible and engaging verse.

"Red, White & Verse" is available now on BallastBooks.com and at bookstores nationwide.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book