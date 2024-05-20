West MI Business Leader Releases New Poetry Book, "Red, White & Verse"

There are so many fascinating stories in American History, and a Grand Rapids entrepreneur shares many of them in his first poetry book, “Red, White, and Verse.”

Author Greg McNeilly’s poems are a celebration of where we come from, and a reflection of what it means to be an American. From the colonial era through modern cultural milestones, McNeilly offers readers a captivating journey through the events and figures that have shaped the nation.

"Red, White & Verse" comprises rhythmic narratives that resonate with both children and adults, making it a versatile resource for anyone interested in a refreshing take on America's story. Each poem is complemented by thoughtful illustrations and factual annotations, providing a multifaceted reading experience that is as educational as it is entertaining.

The book covers a wide array of subjects, from Davy Crockett and the Industrial Revolution to Martin Luther King, Jr., all rendered in accessible and engaging verse.

"Red, White & Verse" is available now on BallastBooks.com and at bookstores nationwide.