Mary Free Bed hiring more nurses, $15K in sign-on bonuses offered

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation
Posted at 1:10 PM, Aug 30, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Mary Free Bed (MFB) is holding a hiring event Wednesday to add more nurses to its team!

The Grand Rapids rehabilitation hospital says they’re offering up to $15,000 in sign-on bonuses.

The hiring event is scheduled to take place on-site Aug. 30 from 5:30–8:30 p.m.

We’re told there are full-time and part-time positions available for RNs, LPNs, CNAs and nurse technicians.

Benefits include competitive pay, tuition reimbursement of up to $5,000, “night shift differentials,” growth opportunities and a fun work environment with helpful staff, the hospital writes.

Visit MFB’s website for more information.

