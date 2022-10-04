GRPD holding recruiting event at Garfield Park next week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are looking to add new employees at an upcoming recruiting event.

Those interested in joining the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) are invited to speak with recruiters Monday, Oct. 10 from 4–7 p.m. at Garfield Park.

We’re told additional information will be provided on site, as well as preparation to take a MCOLES physical.

“It’s a very competitive environment, not just for police but for many employment sectors,” says Lt. Maureen O’Brien. “We are looking at new ways to reach interested applicants, streamline the application process, and encourage more people to consider policing as a career.”

GRPD says it is making use of tools that improves their outreach on digital platforms and simplifies background checks, resulting in shorter turnaround periods and faster hiring.

“GRPD hires people with a variety of skills and backgrounds,” O’Brien adds. “Two things all recruits have in common are good communication skills and a desire to serve the community – and if someone has those things, we would love to talk with them.”

Visit GRPD’s recruitment site for more on available positions and other information.

