GRPD holding recruitment open houses at local parks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department will host two local open houses for community members interested in serving as a police officer.

Representatives from the Community Engagement Unit will be available to speak to anyone interested in working for GRPD and to answer questions about the department’s hiring process, according to a news release Tuesday.

These open houses will be held:

Thursday, Sept. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at Mulick Park

Tuesday, Sept. 28 from 4-6 p.m. at Richmond Park

“We are very excited to bring our knowledge and passion our into the community and share it with those people who have a desire to serve Grand Rapids,” said Lt. Laureen O’Brien, commander of the Community Engagement Unit. “Grand Rapids has amazing talent and big hearts and that’s what we want at GRPD.”

GRPD says they decided to bring open houses out into the community to remove barriers that may impede candidates from applying, such as transportation or financial constraints.

“Our department is pulling out all the stops when it comes to finding the best candidates to serve our residents, businesses and visitors,” Police Chief Eric Payne said. “Grand Rapids has the best cops around and we’re going to keep that going with this next generation.”

Anyone interested in learning more about becoming a GRPD officer may attend one of these open houses.

Those interested but not able to attend can learn more by visiting the department’s website or calling a recruiter at 616-456-3301.