Grand Rapids Comic-Con hiring part-time workers for Kzoo event

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grand Rapids Comic-Con (GRCC) is hiring part-time workers to help run the 2023 Spring Fling!

This year’s event will take place April 14–16 at the Kalamazoo Expo Event Center.

We’re told all positions are paid and offer flexible schedules.

Organizers say employees may work one day or all three, with options to enjoy the convention before or after shifts.

Multiple shifts amount to the equivalent of a weekend pass, GRCC officials add.

Some of the available positions include door guard, runner, badge check and line control. Employees may take turns donning the con mascot costume if they desire.

Apply online.

Those with questions may send an email to Event Staffing Coordinator Josi Tremble at staffing@grcomiccon.com.

RELATED: 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' star Karan Ashely to be guest at GR Comic-Con Spring Fling

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube