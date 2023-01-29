'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers' star Karan Ashely to be a guest at GR Comic-Con Spring Fling - Road Trip

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Grand Rapids Comic-Con has announced that Mighty Morphin Power Rangers star Karan Ashley will be a guest at the Grand Rapids Comic-Con Spring Fling - Road Trip in Kalamazoo. The event will be held at the Kalamazoo Co. Expo Center April 14-16.

Ashley played Aisha Campbell/the second Yellow Ranger in the series. She joined Mighty Morphin Power Rangers during its second season in 1994. In the series, Aisha took over as the Yellow Ranger from Trini Kwan (Thuy Trang), who left the team to represent the city of Angel Grove at the World Peace Conference.

Ashley also played the character in the 1995 film Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie. The film was directed by Bryan Spicer and featured Paul Freeman as the villain Ivan Ooze.

Ashely continued to star in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers until the end of its third season. In the season finale, the Power Rangers are turned into children by the villain Master Vile. During the mini-series Mighty Morphin Alien Rangers, young Aisha (Sicily Sewell) is sent to Africa to find part of the Zeo Crystal, which can return everything back to normal. However, Aisha decides to stay in Africa to help sick animals, and chooses Tanya Sloan (Nakia Burrise) to replace her as the next Yellow Ranger.

Outside of Power Rangers, Ashley’s other work includes appearing in The WB’s The Steve Harvey Show, Nickelodeon’s Kenan & Kel, and ABC’s Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper.

Ashely will reprise her role as Aisha Campbell in the upcoming television special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which celebrates the franchise’s 30th anniversary. The special will also star Walter Emanuel Jones as Zack Taylor (the first Black Ranger), David Yost as Billy Cranston (the Blue Ranger), Catherine Sutherland as Kat Hillard (the second Pink Ranger), Steve Cardenas as Rocky DeSantos (the second Red Ranger), and Johnny Yong Bosch as Adam Park (the second Black Ranger). Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will premiere on April 19 on Netflix. A trailer for the special can be watched below:

Grand Rapids Comic Con Spring Fling – Road Trip will be held April 14-16. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube