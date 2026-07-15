Wellness Wednesday: voice tone and asthma, 2026 bed bug cities, and aortic dissection risks

Voice tone and asthma

Your voice could warn you before an asthma or COPD flare-up even starts, according to new research out of the Netherlands. Researchers at Maastricht University had 38 people with COPD and 35 people with asthma record their voices daily using a specially designed app, reading a short passage or answering a question aloud. Changes in tone, pitch, and breathiness showed up on the very first day symptoms began to worsen, since tightening airways change how air moves past the vocal folds. Scientists have since developed AI models that can detect warning signs up to three days before symptoms begin, and the technology is now being tested in two new studies in Brazil and the Netherlands. The app isn't available to the public yet, but researchers say early detection like this could one day help patients get treated faster and avoid serious complications.

Bed Bugs Cities

If you're packing for summer travel, Orkin's newly released 2026 Bed Bug Cities List is worth a look. Chicago held onto the top spot for the sixth year in a row, followed by Los Angeles, Detroit, Cleveland, and Indianapolis rounding out the top five. Popular vacation spots Tampa and Myrtle Beach made their debut on the list this year, and Grand Rapids landed at number 10. Experts say the ranking isn't about cleanliness — it comes down to visitor turnover, which gives bed bugs more chances to hitchhike in luggage. Orkin recommends inspecting hotel mattresses and furniture, keeping luggage on a rack away from the bed, and running clothes through a hot dryer for 30 to 45 minutes after returning home.

Aortic dissection info

Following the sudden death of Sen. Lindsey Graham, you may want some information on what the doctors say he died from — a condition called aortic dissection. It occurs when the body's main artery tears, often without warning, even in people who appear healthy. The hallmark symptom is sudden, severe chest or back pain that feels like tearing or ripping, and experts stress it's a 911 emergency — not something to wait out. High blood pressure is the biggest controllable risk factor, and the condition is more common in men as they age. Doctors' takeaway: keep blood pressure in check, don't smoke, and get screened if heart conditions run in the family.

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