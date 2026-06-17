Wellness Wednesday: handwriting performance, supplement study, and FDA approval

Handwriting linked to cognitive performance

Your handwriting may reveal more than just your penmanship - it could offer clues about your brain health. A new study from Portugal found that older adults with cognitive impairment took longer to complete dictation tasks, used more pen strokes, and tended to write larger letters than those without cognitive issues.

Researchers say writing from dictation requires the brain to listen, process language, remember information, and coordinate movement all at once, making it a good test of cognitive function.

Calcium and Vitamin D not preventative for falls or bone fractures

A new review in the BMJ suggests calcium and vitamin D supplements may not do much to prevent falls or fractures for most older adults. After reviewing 69 clinical trials involving more than 150,000 people, researchers found little to no meaningful benefit from taking either supplement alone or together.

They also say it may be time to re-evaluate routine recommendations and focus more on strategies that are proven to help like strength training, balance exercises, and personalized fall prevention programs. Experts note that the findings may not apply to individuals with osteoporosis or certain bone conditions who should follow their doctor's advice.

New sunscreen filter approved by FDA

The FDA has approved its first new sunscreen filter in more than 25 years. The ingredient, called bemotrizinol, has been used in Europe for decades and offers broad-spectrum UVA and UVB protection while being more stable and applying better than some current options.

Experts say it may help create lighter, more effective sunscreens that people are more likely to use regularly. Products containing the new filter could start hitting U.S. shelves later this year.

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