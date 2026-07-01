Wellness Wednesday: blood tests for cancer, avoiding itches, and staying cool

FDA reviewing blood tests that detect cancers

A potential shift is building that could change how we detect cancer, and it could be a gamechanger.

The FDA is reviewing blood tests like Galleri as multi-cancer detection tools that can search for signs of up to 50 different cancers from a single vial. Traditionally, screening means separate tests for a few cancers, but these new tests aim to cast a much wider net all at once.

Early studies suggest they may help catch some cancers at more treatable stages, which could improve outcomes when combined with existing screenings. Experts caution they are not diagnostic on their own, but rather, early signal detectors that still require follow-up testing.

Don't scratch that itch - seriously!

"Don't scratch that itch" may sound like old-school advice, but science now shows there is real biology behind it.

Researchers found that scratching can actually trigger immune cells in the skin that make swelling and inflammation worse. In experiments with mice, the ones that prevented from scratching had mild symptoms compared to those who could go to town on their itch.

The culprits include mast cells and chemical signals that turn a simple bite into a long-lasting, more irritated reaction. Doctors say cooling creams, calamine, or even menthol can help break that cycle without making things worse.

Staying cool amid the heatwave

It is dangerously hot this week across West Michigan, so here are some simple ways to take the edge off without cranking the air conditioning.

Staying hydrated is step one, because your body needs water to power its own cooling system through sweat. Use cold washcloths on your wrists or neck, or take a quick cool shower to bring down your core temperature fast.

Keep blinds closed during the day and open windows when it's cooler outside to let your home breath and reset. Move cooking to the morning or outside so you are not bringing extra heat inside. And when you need it most, even simple fan airflow and breathable fabrics can make a noticeable difference in staying comfortable.

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