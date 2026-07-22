Wellness Wednesday: Alzheimer's research, cyclosporiasis update, and smoke

Alzheimer's research update

An experimental drug called diranersen is showing that it can slow early Alzheimer's by targeting tau, a brain protein that is notoriously hard to hit with a drug.

Rather than clearing tau buildup like today's amyloid drugs do, it tells the body to produce less of it in the first place. In a study of about 400 patients, it slowed cognitive decline at rates comparable to already-approved therapies, which researchers outside the study called promising.

It is still early, however. Biogen now has to run a larger Phase 3 trial to confirm the results.

Taylor Farms lettuce cited as source of cyclosporiasis outbreak

Taylor Farms de Mexico has voluntarily recalled iceberg lettuce tied to a multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis, a parasite that causes intestinal illness.

The recalled product went to 27 states including Marketside Iceberg Salad and shredded lettuce at select Walmart stores with best-by dates between July 18 and August 3, plus supply to some Taco Bell locations in Michigan, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Over 1,600 people who ate at those Taco Bells have gotten sick, and nationwide, nearly 7,000 cases are confirmed or under investigation since May. Over the weekend, a lettuce sample that initially tested positive was later ruled a false positive, but the FDA says the recall stays in effect, since this parasite is notoriously hard to detect in testing.

If you have gotten any of the recalled lettuce, toss it or return it for a refund, and watch for diarrhea, cramps, nausea, or fatigue, which can linger for weeks if untreated.

Wildfire smoke affects brain health

Wildfire smoke doesn't stop at your lungs - it can reach your brain, too.

Researchers say the tiny particles in smoke are small enough to slip into the bloodstream or travel directly to the brain through the nose, triggering inflammation that shows up as brain fog, trouble focusing, and headaches. Doctors say repeated exposure over time can damage brain cells and is linked to cognitive decline and even dementia, with one study of nearly 7,000 Canadian adults finding worse memory test scores in people living in more polluted areas.

The effect is cumulative, and experts note it hits harder in communities with chronic smoke exposure. If smoke is rolling through your area, experts recommend staying indoors, closing your windows, and running an air purifier if you have one.

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