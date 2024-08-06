Empowering high school students through problem-solving is the goal of the Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio. However, when taking a deeper dive, people can't help but be impressed with what comes out of these workshops, what young people are capable of, and what they will do as they move forward.

The Wege Prize High School Collaborative Studio is a two-week, innovative workshop based on Wege Prize international collegiate student competition. The summer program is hosted by Kendall College of Art and Design of Ferris State University (KCAD) and challenges high school students entering their junior or senior year to solve big problems and redesign the way economies work.

During the two-week workshop, students participate in local outings and work in collaborative groups led by qualified instructors to research and conceptualize regional challenges through the design process and then present their final work to community leaders. 2024's 20 students were from 10 regional high schools plus The International School of Kenya.

While the 2024 workshop is over, the next Collaborative Studio will take place July 21 - August 1, 2025. Applications are expected to open around late November.

Learn more about the workshop and other opportunities for students by clicking here.

