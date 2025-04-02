Weekly Wellness: Trinity Health's Non-Surgical Spine Care

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Trinity Health is dedicated to providing comprehensive spine care with a focus on non-surgical treatments and personalized rehabilitation to help patients achieve a pain-free and functional life.

We spoke with Dr. Daniyal Bashir, a specialist within Trinity Health's Physical Medicine and Spine program, to learn the importance of early intervention and preventive care for long-term spine health.

Dr. Bashir explained that Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PM&R), a core component of Trinity Health's spine care, focuses on restoring function and improving the quality of life for individuals with physical impairments. This approach addresses a wide spectrum of conditions affecting the spine, muscles, bones, and nervous system, tailoring treatment to each patient's specific needs. Trinity Health specialists treat various spine conditions, including back pain, neck pain, herniated discs, spinal stenosis, and sciatica, as well as chronic conditions like degenerative disc disease and scoliosis.

Trinity Health emphasizes non-surgical options, including physical therapy, injections, and medication. Rehabilitation and functional restoration programs are designed to help patients return to their daily activities. Advanced therapies, such as regenerative medicine and spinal cord stimulation, are available for chronic pain management.

Trinity Health also promotes preventative measures, including proper posture and ergonomics, regular exercise, weight management, and a healthy lifestyle. Dr. Bashir advises seeking professional help from Trinity Health's spine specialists for persistent or severe back or neck pain that impacts daily life, pain radiating to the arms or legs, numbness, or weakness, and spine pain following an injury or trauma. To learn more about Trinity Health's PM&R program and spine care services, visit TrinityHealthMi.org/Spine.

