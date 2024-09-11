Weekly Wellness: Suicide Prevention Month

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month. Suicide is the 11th leading cause of death in adults and the 3rd leading cause for people under 24.

Most people with thoughts of suicide show warning signs in advance. Showing you care, offering to help, and connecting helps to build hope and prevent suicide.

Carrie Mull, DNP, RN, PMH-BC, NEA-BC, Administrative Director, Behavioral Health for Trinity Health, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share how people can spot the warning signs and help those struggling.

Depression, anxiety, and other mental health disorders are significant risk factors, but so are factors like substance use and exposure to traumatic events.

Warning signs can include expressions of hopelessness, withdrawal from friends and activities, changes in mood and behavior, and explicit statements about wanting to die. By understanding the signs and knowing how to respond, we can make a significant impact on preventing suicide.

Strong community ties and supportive relationships can provide the emotional support needed to prevent suicide. Encouraging individuals to seek professional help is essential, but it must be done with empathy and without judgment.

Ask open-ended questions and listen actively, encourage them to seek professional help, and never leave them alone if they are in immediate danger. With the right support and resources, individuals can get better and lead fulfilling lives.

Visit TrinityHealthMi.org/BehavioralHealth to learn more about our Behavioral and Mental Health Services.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call 988 or text HOME to 741741 for help.

