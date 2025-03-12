Weekly Wellness: Sports Performance and Rehab

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Trinity Health Michigan's Sports Performance & Rehab program offers comprehensive services for athletes and active individuals seeking injury recovery and performance enhancement.

We spoke with athletic trainer Marcus Schillaci to learn more. Their rehab services are designed to address a wide array of sports and activity-related injuries, from jumping and running discomfort to workout and throwing injuries.

Trinity Health Michigan utilizes a personalized approach to help individuals return to their activities safely and effectively. For those unsure if rehab is right for them, Schillaci recommends consulting a primary care provider or taking advantage of their free injury consultation service.

Beyond rehabilitation, the facility provides various services, including sports performance and adult fitness memberships, youth athletic development classes, golf fitness classes, nutrition consultations, and throwing athlete assessments and training.

Schillaci emphasized that their sports performance memberships are beneficial for everyone, not just competitive athletes, as they offer individualized programming tailored to each member's goals. Certified strength and conditioning specialists design these programs to optimize performance and overall well-being.

