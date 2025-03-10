Weekly Wellness: Seizures and Epilepsy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Trinity Health is on the forefront of diagnosing and treating epilepsy. We interviewed neurologist Dr. Hussam Shaker who provided crucial insights into epilepsy, particularly focusing on the distinction between individuals experiencing seizures and those diagnosed with epilepsy.

Dr. Shaker emphasized that the key difference lies in the recurrence and underlying cause of seizures. He explained that a single seizure can occur due to various factors, such as a high fever, a head injury, or certain medications. These isolated incidents do not necessarily indicate epilepsy. However, epilepsy is diagnosed when an individual experiences two or more "unprovoked" seizures. This distinction is vital: "unprovoked" means the seizures occur without a clear, immediate trigger. In essence, while anyone can have a seizure, epilepsy is characterized by a predisposition to recurrent seizures due to an underlying neurological condition.

Dr. Shaker highlighted that this difference is not just a matter of semantics. It has significant implications for diagnosis and treatment. Someone with a single seizure might require monitoring and further investigation to rule out potential causes, but they would not be immediately diagnosed with epilepsy. Conversely, individuals with recurrent, unprovoked seizures require a comprehensive evaluation to identify the specific type of epilepsy and develop an appropriate treatment plan. By clearly delineating the difference between seizures and epilepsy, Dr. Shaker helped viewers better understand this complex condition and the importance of seeking professional medical evaluation when seizures occur.

