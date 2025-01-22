Weekly Wellness: Seeking appropriate care in a Behavioral Health Crisis

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When someone has a serious medical situation or injury, it's best to get them to the emergency room. But what about when someone is facing emotional distress or a mental health crisis?

Carrie Mull, the Administrative Director of Behavioral Health for Trinity Health, and Kristin Spykerman, Chief Clinical Officer at Network 180, join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to explain where the appropriate places are to get help when faced with a mental health crisis.

Emergency Room vs. Crisis Center

If an individual needs lifesaving, or stabilization care the emergency room is an appropriate place to go

For those struggling with mental health, emotional distress, alcohol or drug use concerns, or just need someone to talk to, calling or texting 988 might be a better solution. Kent County residents can also call Network180 directly at (616) 336-3909. Someone is available at that number 24/7.

The Behavioral Health Crisis Center (BHCC) in Grand Rapids is also available for walk-in care 24/7 for adults, age 18+, for whom safety is not immediately at risk, or the act of self-harm hasn’t begun. The BHCC provides specialized mental health support, resources, and often a calmer environment.

Behavioral Health Crisis Center

A collaboration between Trinity Health and Network 180, the Center opened in May 2024 and provides walk-in behavioral health services 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

Behavioral Health Crisis Center is located at 260 Jefferson Ave. S.E. in downtown Grand Rapids. In addition to walk-in appointments and emergency BH care, the BHCC offers a secure bay for law enforcement and EMS to bring people in for help.

While most people can be stabilized, and connected to ongoing services, in a few hours. The BHCC also offers a short-term, crisis stabilization unit (CSU), where individuals who need a more intensive crisis intervention can remain in a safe environment. Most stays are approximately 24 hours, but an person can remain in the CSU for a maximum of 72 hours.

This help is available to anyone age 18+, regardless of the type of insurance a person has or whether they have insurance at all.

911 Vs. 988

Both 911 and 988 aim to keep communities safe and healthy, each specializing in different types of emergencies to make sure that people in crisis get the right support without delay.



911 : Primarily for immediate emergencies—like fires, crimes, and severe medical situations—where someone needs urgent, in-person help from police, fire, or EMS services.

: Primarily for immediate emergencies—like fires, crimes, and severe medical situations—where someone needs urgent, in-person help from police, fire, or EMS services. 988: Dedicated to mental health crises and emotional distress. 988 is a national number that connects callers to trained mental health professionals for support, guidance, no matter where they are calling from in the United States, and, when necessary, connects people to local crisis resources. Counselors speak English and Spanish. Services for people who are Deaf and Hard of Hearing, including veterans are also available.

Call 988 if you or someone else is experiencing a mental health crisis, such as thoughts of suicide, extreme emotional distress, or substance use concerns, and needs immediate, but non-police, mental health support.

You can also call 911 and be redirected to 988.

Kent County – 24/7 Mobile Crisis Response

Network180’s Mobile Crisis Response Team is available to support youth, families and adults in Kent County who are experiencing a mental health crisis. Mobile Crisis Response deploys as a pair of mental health professionals to meet individuals where they are at in the community, help de-escalate and stabilize an individual in crisis, and connect them to ongoing help and resources.

Learn more about local resources and 988 at the following websites:

· TrinityHealth.org/BehavioralHealth

· Network180.org

· 988lifeline.org

