Weekly Wellness: Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness and educating the community about this prevalent disease.

Dr. Derek Bergsma with Trinity Health and the Cancer Network of West Michigan shares what people should know about prostate cancer.

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that occurs in the prostate gland, which is part of the male reproductive system. It is one of the most common cancers among men, affecting about 1 in 9 men during their lifetime. Some risk factors may include age, race/ethnicity, geography, family history, and gene changes.

The goal of screening is to identify aggressive cancers early to avoid cancer-related harm but minimize the risk of over-detection of indolent cancers.

Age 45-50 for men who are at average risk of prostate cancer and are expected to live at least 10 more years. Age 40-50 men at high risk of developing prostate cancer include African Americans and men who have a first-degree relative (father or brother) diagnosed with prostate cancer at an early age (younger than age 65).

If localized to the prostate then surgery or radiation therapy is typically used, but if cancer has spread outside the pelvis, then medical therapies (IV and/or oral medications) are the backbone to slow cancer progression (not curative) but there may still be a role for focused radiation.

Various forms of radiation therapy exist including brachytherapy (permanent or temporary seed implant) and/or external beam radiotherapy (EBRT) of different durations (1-9 weeks) with stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) representing the shortest treatment schedule (available to select patients). At Lacks Cancer center we deliver SBRT on the Cyberknife treatment platform after placement of gold fiducial markers (for accurate targeting/monitoring) and a rectal gel spacer (to protect the rectum).

Trinity Health is part of the Cancer Network, which means Trinity Health has access to a comprehensive range of cancer care services, including advanced treatments, clinical trials, and multidisciplinary care teams, enhancing the quality of care and support available to patients and the community.

To learn more, head to trinityhealthmichigan.org/oncology, or call (616)-685-5600.

