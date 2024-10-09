Weekly Wellness: Podiatry

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Our feet are the foundation of our mobility, supporting our entire body and playing a key role in our overall quality of life. But common foot and ankle problems can get in the way of enjoying everyday life.

Dr. Bradley Christiansen, a podiatrist with Trinity Health, discusses how a podiatrist can help with some of these issues, what treatments are available, and how to prevent some common foot and ankle problems.

Podiatry is a medical specialty focused on diagnosing, treating, and preventing conditions related to the feet and ankles. Proper foot care is crucial because our feet support our entire body and are vital for mobility, balance, and overall quality of life. Common issues include bunions, plantar fascistic, heel Spurs, ingrown toenails, and foot injuries.

Preventative care includes wearing proper footwear, maintaining good hygiene, regular exercise, and routine check-ups. Treatments can include medications, physical therapy, orthotics, and surgery.

Early treatment can prevent minor issues from becoming major problems, reduce pain, and improve overall mobility and quality of life. Addressing issues early also often results in less invasive and more effective treatments.

Learn more by visiting TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Podiatry.

