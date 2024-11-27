Weekly Wellness: Oncology Nurse Navigators guide patients through every step of their cancer journey

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When you're facing a cancer diagnosis, the path to treatment can be overwhelming, but there is a vital role in cancer care that often goes under the radar—the Oncology Nurse Navigator. Oncology Nurse Navigators guide patients every step of the way, offering support, information, and coordination between doctors and specialists.

Three of Trinity Health's oncology nurse navigators join the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share some insight into their role in helping patients through their cancer journey.

An Oncology Nurse Navigator is a specialized nurse who helps guide cancer patients through their entire treatment journey. They provide education, offer emotional support, coordinate care, and help patients understand their diagnosis, treatment options, and next steps. They're a trusted point of contact for patients and their families, ensuring that no one faces cancer care alone.

Patients can get connected with an Oncology Nurse Navigator as soon as they are diagnosed, or even earlier during screening. Typically, the navigator will be introduced by a physician or healthcare team more.

Navigators offer personalized, one-on-one care, helping patients feel more informed and empowered to make decisions about their treatment. They help eliminate confusion by coordinating care between specialists, making sure patients never feel lost in the complex world of cancer care. The goal of our support is to reduces stress, improve communication, and help ensure that treatment plans are followed smoothly.

Trinity Health offers a comprehensive range of oncology services, including early detection screenings, medical oncology and chemotherapy, radiation oncology, surgical oncology, and supportive care like nutrition counseling, pain management, and palliative care.

Trinity Health is part of the Cancer Network, which means Trinity Health has access to a comprehensive range of cancer care services, including advanced treatments, clinical trials, and multidisciplinary care teams, enhancing the quality of care and support available to patients and the community.

Trinity Health Michigan has Nurse Navigators on site at the following locations:

-Trinity Health Lacks Cancer Center

-Trinity Health Johnson Family Cancer Center

Learn more about the services a Nurse Navigator can provide at TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Oncology or call (616) 685-5600.

