Weekly Wellness: Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU)

No parent wants to hear that their baby needs special care. But when you do need it, a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) with advanced medical care in a warm, compassionate environment is what you want.

While it may seem scary if one of them is yours, your baby will receive top-notch, around-the-clock care from a group of providers, including neonatologists, nurses, and lactation consultants.

The highly skilled team in the Trinity Health Grand Rapids Level III NICU provides round-the-clock expert care for an average of 250 of the most fragile preemies and newborns each year. Neonatologist Lindsay DeVries, MD from Trinity Health discusses the services and care they provide for newborns in the NICU in detail.

A neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) is a specialized nursery with all the latest health equipment, plus a well-trained staff to care for the tiniest and sickest of newborns. The goal of the NICU is to help infants survive and thrive during their vulnerable first few weeks and months of life.

Babies are admitted into the NICU if they're born before 37 weeks or a low birth rate, born with heart and lung issues, brain bleeds, low blood sugar, feeding difficulties, jaundice, and infections. Full-term babies with infections, illnesses, or congenital conditions can also be admitted.

The doctors and nurses in the NICU have had extensive training, and work with the latest technology to care for these babies:

· Neonatologist and Newborn Hospitalist: These providers have specialized training in premature and sick babies. A neonatal fellow may assist, and pediatric residents may also contribute.

· Neonatal Nurses: Registered nurses with specialized training.

· Therapists: Assist with respiratory issues and feeding; a dietitian may monitor growth and nutrition.

· Lactation Consultant: Helps mothers with breastfeeding and maintaining a healthy milk supply.

· Social Worker: Provides emotional support to parents and assists with tasks like arranging home health care, transportation, and financial concerns.

The NICU can seem overwhelming with machines, monitors, tubes, and bright lights. However, staff are always present, and the room is often bustling.

Plus, parents can visit almost anytime as long as they follow strict health protocols including hand washing and possibly wearing protective gear, are required.

To learn more about Trinity Health's NICU services, visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/NICU.

