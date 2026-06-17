Weekly Wellness: neck and back pain

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Neck and back pain is inevitable, and while something may initially appear harmless, smaller signs can lead to bigger problems when ignored, and early identification can bring treatment sooner.

Anita Bell, an interventional physiatrist with Trinity Health, visited the Morning Mix to share more about Trinity Health's physical medicine and rehabilitation (PM&R) specialties, including treatment options available.

To learn more or request an appointment, visit TrinityHealthMI.org/Spine.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok