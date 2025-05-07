Weekly Wellness: National Stroke Awareness Month

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month, and stroke remains one of the leading causes of disability and death globally. However, with correct lifestyle choices and swift medical care, many strokes can be prevented and effectively treated.

Dr. Muhammad Farooq, vascular neurologist and Medical Director of the Stroke and Neurohospitalist Service at Trinity Health Grand Rapids, joins the Morning Mix to discuss stroke prevention, risk factors, and symptoms.

A stroke is defined as follows:

· It occurs when the blood supply to the brain is blocked or a blood vessel bursts.

· There are two main types: ischemic (caused by a clot) and hemorrhagic (caused by bleeding).

· Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death, but up to 80% of strokes are preventable with early treatment.

There are several non-modifiable and modifiable risks, but also ways to reduce the risk of stroke:

· Age, family history, and gender can increase risk and are all non-modifiable.

· High blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, high cholesterol, obesity, and sleep apnea increase stroke risk, but all are modifiable.

· To lower risk, control blood pressure and cholesterol, exercise, eat healthy, quit smoking, and manage sleep apnea.

Stroke affects different populations:

· Stroke risk is higher among African Americans and Hispanics due to factors like higher rates of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

· Delayed healthcare access and lack of stroke awareness also contribute to worse outcomes in these communities.

Use the BE FAST method to spot the warning signs of a stroke:

· Balance loss

· Eye problems

· Face drooping

· Arm weakness

· Speech difficulty

· Time to call 911

If you notice these signs, seek emergency help immediately.

Dr. Farooq's final piece of advice? Most strokes are preventable. Control risk factors, recognize symptoms, and seek treatment quickly. Time is crucial - call 911 if you or someone else shows stroke signs.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Stroke for more information on stroke prevention and care.

