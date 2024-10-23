Weekly Wellness: Menopause

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Menopause is something that people never talked about until recently, and it still isn’t a dinner table topic in most places. The struggle is very real for millions of women, many of whom may not understand the symptoms or the fact that there is help available.

Theresa Starr, a certified nurse midwife at Trinity Health with 26 years of experience in women’s health, joins the Morning Mix to talk about menopause and what women should expect.

Menopause marks the natural end of a woman's menstrual cycle, defined as 12 consecutive months without a period. It usually occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, with the average age in the U.S. being 51.

This transition happens gradually, often beginning with perimenopause, where hormone levels fluctuate, causing irregular periods and other symptoms.

Hot flashes and night sweats are some of the most well-known symptoms. Other symptoms include mood changes, difficulty sleeping, vaginal dryness, and a decrease in libido. Symptoms can range from mild to severe, and every woman’s experience is unique. It's important to know help is available if symptoms are affecting daily life.

Lifestyle adjustments like maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise, and stress reduction techniques can ease some symptoms.

Hormone therapy (HT) is an option for some women, providing relief from symptoms like hot flashes and preventing bone loss. Non-hormonal treatments, including certain medications, supplements, and therapies like acupuncture, are available.

With menopause comes a drop in estrogen, which can increase the risk for osteoporosis and heart disease. Regular health screenings and preventive care, like bone density scans and cholesterol checks, are important in maintaining health during and after menopause.

If symptoms interfere with daily life or well-being, it’s important to seek medical advice. Irregular bleeding, especially heavy or prolonged periods during perimenopause, should be evaluated by a healthcare provider.

Discussing symptoms with a certified menopause specialist, like a Menopause Society Certified Practitioner (MSCP), can provide personalized care and options for treatment.

MSCPs are experts in managing hormonal changes and menopause symptoms such as hot flashes, mood swings, and sleep issues.

Learn more about navigating perimenopause and menopause during a virtual education class on October 30 at 7 p.m. for free. To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit trinityhealthmichigan.org/menopause.

