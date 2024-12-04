Weekly Wellness: Managing stress during the holidays

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The holidays can bring a lot of joy, but they can also be a source of stress due to financial pressures, family dynamics, and social obligations. By managing stress and taking care of your mental health, you can create a fulfilling and enjoyable holiday season.

Carrie Mull, DNP, RN, Administrative Director, Behavioral Health for Trinity Health West Michigan shares resources for those struggling, and ways to cope with stress around the holidays.

For some, the holidays can amplify feelings of loneliness or grief, especially if they've experienced loss or are away from loved ones.

It's important to recognize the signs of stress: look out for changes in sleep patterns, increased irritability, withdrawal from social activities, or a lack of interest in things they usually enjoy. Stress and anxiety during the holidays can also lead to difficulties in maintaining daily routines, impacting work performance and relationships.

Here are some strategies for managing holiday stress:

· Set Realistic Expectations - It's important to set realistic expectations for the holidays. Things don't have to be perfect to be enjoyable.

· Budget and Plan - Create a holiday budget to manage expenses. Prioritize meaningful experiences over expensive gifts.

· Maintain Healthy Boundaries - It's okay to say no to events or activities that feel overwhelming. Prioritize your well-being.

· Manage Family Dynamics - Set clear boundaries with family members and have a plan for managing conflict or difficult conversations.

· Practice Self-Care - Maintain your regular self-care routines, such as exercise, healthy eating, and adequate sleep, even during the busy holiday season.

· Try Mindfulness and Relaxation - Incorporate mindfulness practices like meditation, deep breathing, or yoga to help manage stress and stay grounded. Practice gratitude by reflecting on positive moments from the year. This can help shift your focus and improve your mood.

· Seek Support- Open up to trusted friends or family members about how you're feeling. Sometimes just talking can make a big difference.

If holiday stress becomes overwhelming, don't hesitate to seek support from a mental health professional. Therapy can provide valuable tools and support. Trinity Health offers both inpatient and outpatient mental health services.

Visit TrinityHealthMi.org/BehavioralHealth to learn more about our Behavioral and Mental Health Services. If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call 988 or text HOME at 741741 for help.

