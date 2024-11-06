Weekly Wellness: Lung Cancer Awareness Month

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, and lung cancer remains the second most common cancer in the United States and is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

April McManes, a Physician Assistant with the Thoracic Surgery program at Trinity Health Lacks Cancer Center, discusses the signs, prevention tips, and facts about lung health.

Many lung cancers often don’t present symptoms until they have progressed. However, if you experience symptoms such as a persistent cough, frequent respiratory infections, unexplained chest pain, shortness of breath, hoarseness, or unusual fatigue, it’s important to consult your healthcare provider.

Key strategies include avoiding smoking and vaping, engaging in regular physical activity, attending regular health checkups, and testing homes for radon. Additionally, minimizing exposure to air pollutants can significantly benefit lung health.

Early detection is vital, as lung cancer screening with a low-dose CT scan can identify the disease in its initial stages when treatment is most effective. This can lead to better outcomes and increased survival rates.

Individuals aged 50 to 80 who are current or former smokers with a significant smoking history may qualify for screenings. If an individual would like to find out more about the qualification or would like to schedule a screening, they should start the conversation with their primary care provider.

To learn more, visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Lacks-Cancer-Center.

