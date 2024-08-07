Weekly Wellness: Know where to go when you're sick or injured

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Everyone is so busy in the summertime, trying to soak up all the fun outdoor activities while the weather is so nice. But with that comes the risk of injury, and when you need treatment, it's important to understand where to go and where to find it.

Dr. Alex Gutfraynd, a Trinity Health Emergency Medicine Physician and Rockford ER Medical Director, explains the difference between primary care, urgent care, and emergency care.

Understanding where to seek care for different medical needs is important because it can help everyone receive the care they need in a timelier and cost-efficient manner.

Primary Care: Regular medical care provided by a primary care physician (PCP) for ongoing health maintenance and non-urgent medical issues.



Routine check-ups, chronic condition management (e.g., diabetes, hypertension), vaccinations, and preventive care.

Non-urgent medical issues like colds, minor infections, and ongoing health concerns.

PCPs can help with continuity of care and maintaining long-term health.

Urgent Care: Designed for non-life-threatening conditions that require immediate attention but are not severe enough for the ER.



Conditions that require prompt attention but are not life-threatening, like minor fractures, sprains, cuts requiring stitches, fever without rash, vomiting, diarrhea, and minor burns.

Typically shorter wait times and lower costs compared to the ER.

Urgent care centers often have extended hours, including evenings and weekends.

Emergency Room: Equipped to handle severe and life-threatening conditions, available 24/7.



Life-threatening conditions such as chest pain, severe abdominal pain, difficulty breathing, sudden numbness or weakness, especially on one side, severe bleeding, and major trauma.

Call 911 for symptoms of a heart attack or stroke.

Emergency rooms can provide advanced diagnostics and treatment quickly.

Trinity Health recently opened a new Emergency facility in Rockford on July 9, located at 7 Mile and Northland Drive. Learn more at TrinityHealthMi.org/RockfordER.

