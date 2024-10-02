Weekly Wellness: Importance of Breast Cancer Screenings

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Breast cancer affects millions of people, their families, and our communities every year. While breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers, there is always hope.

Bess Connors, a breast surgeon at Trinity Health, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about what we should know about breast cancer and the services offered at Trinity Health.

Breast cancer awareness is crucial because early detection significantly increases the chances of successful treatment. Knowing the signs, understanding risk factors, and scheduling regular screenings can make a difference in outcomes.

The American College of Radiology (ACR) and Society of Breast Imaging says screening mammograms should start at age 40 or earlier if there is a family history of breast cancer. Modern mammography uses minimal radiation to produce high-quality images. The dose from a screening mammogram is comparable to 33 days of natural background radiation.

Risk factors include age, family history of breast cancer, genetic mutations (like BRCA1 and BRCA2), personal history of breast cancer, hormonal factors, and lifestyle factors all play a role in your risk for breast cancer. Making changes that lead to a healthier life may help reduce your breast cancer risk including maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol intake, and eating a balanced diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Trinity’s oncology team works with patients to determine what plan would work best for their specific needs. Treatment options depend on the type and stage of cancer, again this is why early detection is so important, but common treatments include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy.

Trinity Health provides 3D mammograms to help with early detection. At specialized breast centers, they also offer extra support like genetic counseling and a clinic for those at high risk.

Learn more at TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Mammography.

