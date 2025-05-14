Weekly Wellness: Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Advances in medicine are happening every day, such as treatment options to accelerate wound healing and improve recovery from complex medical conditions. One of those types of treatment is hyperbaric oxygen therapy, or HBO therapy.

Michelle spoke with Dr. Stephen Zonca, a specialist in hyperbaric medicine at Trinity Health, to talk about about the benefits of HBO therapy and what patients can expect.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy is defined as:

· HBO therapy is a treatment where patients breathe 100% pure oxygen inside a pressurized chamber.

· The high-pressure environment allows oxygen to dissolve more efficiently into the blood, reaching tissues with poor circulation.

· This process promotes wound healing, reduces swelling, and activates white blood cells to fight infection.

HBO Therapy treats the following:

· Non-healing wounds, like diabetic foot ulcers.

· Chronic bone infections, such as chronic refractory osteomyelitis.

· Radiation-related injuries, including proctitis, cystitis, and necrosis.

· Treatment for compromise grafts or flaps under the conditions that therapy can treat.

Patients can expect the following during HBO Therapy:

· Each session lasts about two hours and is designed for comfort.

· Patients can watch T.V., watch a movie, or nap. Before entering the chamber, you'll wear a hospital gown, and Trinity will provide clear instructions on avoiding items like cosmetics, jewelry, and electronic devices.

HBO Therapy takes time to see results:

· Most patients receive treatments five days a week for four to six weeks.

· While some may notice improvements after just a few sessions, the full benefits often become evident as the treatment progresses.

· Consistency is crucial for achieving the best outcomes.

Someone can get started with HBO Therapy by:

· Patients should consult their primary care provider or specialist to determine if HBO therapy is appropriate for their condition.

· Trinity's team will guide you through the process and create a personalized treatment plan to support your recovery.

To learn more about HBO services, visit trinityhealthmichigan.org/woundcare.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok