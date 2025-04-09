Weekly Wellness: Heart Disease Detection and Prevention

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Advanced cardiac CT scans are improving heart disease detection and prevention. From coronary CTA for diagnosing blockages to calcium scoring for assessing heart attack risk, these noninvasive imaging tests are giving doctors clearer insights into heart health—helping patients get the right care, sooner.

Dr. Abdel-Rahman A. Omer, Cardiologist with Trinity Health, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to provide insight into the tools available to detect and prevent heart disease.

Coronary artery disease occurs when the blood vessels supplying the heart become narrowed or blocked due to plaque buildup. This can restrict blood flow, leading to chest pain, heart attacks, or other serious heart issues. Early detection and management of CAD are crucial to prevent further complications like heart failure or arrhythmias.

One of the ways to detect early stages of heart disease is through a cardiac CT scan, which is a noninvasive imaging test that takes detailed pictures of the heart and blood vessels. It is used for both prevention and diagnosis—helping detect early signs of heart disease and existing blockages.

There are two types of a cardiac CT scan:

o Calcium Scoring: Measures calcium buildup in arteries to assess heart attack risk.

o Coronary CTA: Uses contrast dye to create 3D images of the arteries and detect blockages.

Cardiac CT scans are quick, painless, and a highly accurate way to assess heart health. They also identify risks early and reduce the need for invasive procedures, and guide treatment decisions and lifestyle changes for better heart health.

Cardiac CT scans are recommended for people at risk of heart disease but without symptoms—especially those with a family history, high cholesterol, or other risk factors. A coronary CTA scan is best recommended for patients with symptoms like chest pain or those needing a clearer diagnosis of possible blockages.

Trinity Health is part of The Cardiovascular Network, a collaboration between Trinity Health and University of Michigan Health – West. The Network provides access to a comprehensive range of heart and vascular services, including advanced treatments and multidisciplinary care teams, enhancing the quality of care and support available to patients and the community.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/cardioto learn more about preventing, diagnosing, and treating heart disease.

