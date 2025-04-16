Weekly Wellness: Headaches vs. Migraines

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

While headaches and migraines are both discomforting and painful, migraines are a neurological condition with direct symptoms that require different management strategies.

Dr. Patrick Pavwoski, Neurologist at Trinity Health, joins the Morning Mix to discuss differences between the two, as well as triggers and effective treatment options.

The differences between a headache and migraine are as follows:

· Headache: A dull, aching pain that can range from mild to moderate, often caused by stress, dehydration, or muscle tension.

· Migraine: A more intense, throbbing pain, typically on one side of the head, often accompanied by nausea, sensitivity to light and sound, and sometimes visual disturbances (aura).

Headaches and migraines have different common triggers:

· Headache Triggers: Stress, poor posture, dehydration, lack of sleep, or eye strain.

· Migraine Triggers: Hormonal changes, certain foods (like chocolate, caffeine, or alcohol), weather changes, and sensory overload.

They also last for different periods of time:

· Headaches: Can last from minutes to several hours and usually improve with rest or over-the-counter pain relievers.

· Migraines: Can last 4 to 72 hours and may require prescription medication or specific treatments to manage symptoms.

The treatment options for both are also different:

· Headache Relief: Staying hydrated, managing stress, using over-the-counter pain relievers, and improving posture.

· Migraine Management: Avoiding known triggers, prescription medications, lifestyle adjustments, and sometimes specialized treatments like Botox or Nerve Blocks.

A doctor should be consulted when:

· If headaches or migraines are frequent, severe, or disrupting daily life.

· If sudden, severe headaches occur, especially with vision changes, confusion, or weakness—these could indicate a more serious condition requiring immediate medical attention.

Visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/Headache for more information on headaches, migraines, and treatment options.

