Weekly Wellness: Breastfeeding Awareness Week

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

In recognition of Breastfeeding Awareness Month, we're discussing the vital support available for lactation and breastfeeding with Dr. Tarajo Hanrahan, a Certified Lactation Counselor (CLC) at Trinity Health Medical Group.

Breastfeeding Awareness Month is dedicated to promoting the importance of breastfeeding and support to mothers. It's a time to raise awareness about the health benefits of breastfeeding for both babies and mothers, as well as encourage communities to support breastfeeding families.

Trinity Health offers comprehensive breastfeeding support before, during, and after the baby is born. The goal is to ensure mothers feel comfortable and confident in their decision to breastfeed.

Trinity Health handles a wide range of breastfeeding concerns, including:

· Basic breastfeeding education

· Support and encouragement

· Assistance with continuing breastfeeding after returning to work or school

· Addressing latch-on problems

· Managing sore nipples or engorgement

· Helping with slow weight gain in infants

· Resolving insufficient breast milk supply

· Providing support for medical conditions like prematurity

· Assisting mothers of multiples with breastfeeding

Trinity Health Michigan offers a variety of classes and programs throughout the year to help you live a healthier life. To see a schedule of breastfeeding classes, visit TrinityHealthMichigan.org/birtheducation.

