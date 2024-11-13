Weekly Wellness: Bariatric Surgery

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Losing weight is hard, and some people spend a lifetime on what can be a journey of ups, downs, disappointment, and health complications. While drugs are extremely popular right now, they're not a permanent solution.

For certain patients, bariatric surgery can bring significant weight loss and improved health. Eric Krebill, MD, Medical Director of Bariatric Surgery for Trinity Health Grand Haven and Grand Rapids, explains who qualifies for bariatric surgery and how those can benefit from it.

Bariatric surgery helps with significant weight loss by altering the digestive system. It is recommended for individuals with severe obesity who have not been successful with diet, exercise, or medication alone.

People who qualify for bariatric surgery must have:

BMI of 40 or Higher: Individuals with a BMI of 40 or above, which typically indicates severe obesity, are generally considered candidates for bariatric surgery.

BMI of 35-39.9 with Obesity-Related Health Conditions: Those with a BMI between 35 and 39.9 may qualify if they have serious obesity-related health conditions such as type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, sleep apnea, or severe arthritis.

For these individuals, bariatric surgery can provide benefits beyond weight loss like reduced blood pressure and cholesterol, remission of Type 2 Diabetes, and reduction of sleep apnea symptoms.

Unlike medications like GLP-1s (glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists), which can help with weight loss while being used, bariatric surgery offers a more permanent solution. The anatomical changes made during surgery lead to lasting changes in how the body processes food and manages hunger.

Bariatric surgery addresses the root causes of obesity by physically altering the digestive system, which helps prevent weight regain over the long term.

Visit TrinityHealthMi.org/Bariatrics to learn more or call the Bariatric First Step Line at 844-423-7564.

